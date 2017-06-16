Home TEXAS Report: Voter ID Problems Delayed Hundreds At Polls
Report: Voter ID Problems Delayed Hundreds At Polls
TEXAS
Report: Voter ID Problems Delayed Hundreds At Polls

TEXAS VOTER ID VOTER ID
Report: Voter ID Problems Delayed Hundreds At Polls

(AP) – A report from a voting rights advocacy group shows that hundreds of Texas voters were delayed or turned away entirely during the 2016 presidential election because of confusion over the state’s voter ID laws.

More than 4,000 reports of voter issues, primarily in Harris and Dallas counties, were reviewed by the Texas Civil Rights Project’s Election Protection Coalition. The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2s9jyaC ) reports most were related to polling place problems, voter registration status or voter ID requirements.

The group’s report comes nearly a year after a federal appeals court first ruled the state’s 2011 voter ID law discriminated against minorities and the poor.   The law would have required all voters to present a government-issued ID. Advocates say more than 600,000 Texas voters would’ve lacked proper ID under that law.

