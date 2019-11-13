Report: WH To Livestream Border Wall Construction

Reports say the White House will be livestreaming construction of the border wall. The Washington Post says senior adviser Jared Kushner and other White House officials are planning to launch 24-hour web cameras at the construction site on the southern border. A senior official called it a “wall cam,” and said it would launch early next year.

The report said the livestream is an effort to drum up support from the public and to show that President Trump is keeping his campaign promise to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.