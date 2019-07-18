Reports: Deal Reached In 9-11 Bill

Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart, speaks at a news conference on behalf of 9/11 victims and families, Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matthew Daly)

There are reports a compromise has been struck in the fight over funding for victims of the 9-11 attacks.

Republican Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul both stalled a bill authorizing the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund. Lee blocked the bill’s passage, arguing the legislation does not provide enough oversight into how the money is doled out to first responders, while Paul argued the expense of the fund should be offset by other cuts in the budget.

FOX news reports a deal has been reached allowing the fund that was set up to help victims and survivors of the 9-11 attacks be funded through 2090.