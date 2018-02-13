Home WORLD Reports: Police Recommend Indictments Of Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem
(AP) – Israeli media are reporting that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.  The reported recommendations Tuesday night do not immediately threaten Netanyahu, but they are deeply embarrassing and could fuel calls for him to step aside.

For months, police have been investigating two cases. In one probe, Netanyahu reportedly received over $100,000 in gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other wealthy supporters.

The other is over secret talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper in which Netanyahu allegedly requested positive coverage in exchange for reining in a free pro-Netanyahu daily.

Channels 10 and 2 TV and the Jerusalem Post and Haaretz newspapers reported police recommended indictments in both cases. The attorney general will now review their conclusions and decide whether to file charges.  Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing.

