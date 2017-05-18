Reports: Police Say Cornell Had Band Around Neck

(AP) – Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with “a band around his neck.” A different Detroit Police spokesman, Michael Woody, told The Associated Press Thursday that he could not confirm that Cornell died with a band around his neck. Woody repeated that police are investigating Cornell’s death Wednesday night as a possible suicide, and that the investigation continues.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with “a band around his neck.” The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report. The 52-year-old Cornell had just performed with Soundgarden at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.