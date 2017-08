(AP) – Portuguese media report that a light plane has made an emergency landing on a packed beach near Lisbon, killing a 50-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl who were sunbathing.

The reports cite eyewitnesses at the beach at Caparica, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Lisbon. Some sunbathers reportedly ran into the sea.

One eyewitness told cable news channel SIC Noticias that the plane skimmed low over the sunbathers before landing on the beach.