Home NATIONAL Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue’s Risks For GOP
Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue’s Risks For GOP
NATIONAL
0

Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue’s Risks For GOP

0
0
immigration_reform_graphic
now viewing

Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue’s Risks For GOP

14230769_1472920909_6161
now playing

After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006

ElfantBio_1-sm
now playing

County Tax Collector Officials Arrested In Fraud Probe

5aff1c2c3be5e_image
now playing

Trump Catches Wilkie Off-Guard With VA Secretary Nomination

c7156f6b-e4b6-4fb0-9185-443de0df52d4
now playing

Trump: Justice Department Planted Spy In 2016 Campaign

5afeffd51a9d7_image
now playing

Texas Students Who Supported Parkland Endure Own Shooting

WireAP_81c34a1517ae4150990534cb397d9361_12x5_992
now playing

Hawaii Officials Warn Residents About Latest Lava Flow

images
now playing

Americans Fete Royal Wedding In Pubs, Hotels And Homes

Tropical Coverage 2018 – 799×417
now playing

Tropical Coverage 2018

FLAGS AT HALF STAFF
now playing

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Sophomore Baseball Player Wounded In School Shooting

(AP) – The chaos among House Republicans this past week on immigration shows just how problematic and risky the issue is for the GOP.

That’s especially true for a party that badly needs unity heading into the elections in November that will decide control of Congress.

Party leaders thought they’d found a way to make their warring conservative and moderate wings happy on an issue that’s divided them for years. Each side would be allowed a vote on an immigration bill they prefer.

But all that blew up as conservatives rebelled. Now, the path ahead is uncertain.

Such internal bickering is the opposite of what the GOP needs this campaign season. Democrats have a solid chance of gaining the 23 House seats they’d need to win a majority.

Related posts:

  1. House Defeats Farm Bill As Conservatives Revolt
  2. WH Says Trump Referring To MS-13, Not Immigrants
  3. Boy, 13, Reports He Was Abducted From Bus Stop, Attacked
  4. Trump To Deny Funds To Clinics That Discuss Abortion
Related Posts
14230769_1472920909_6161

After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006

Danny Castillon 0
5aff1c2c3be5e_image

Trump Catches Wilkie Off-Guard With VA Secretary Nomination

Danny Castillon 0
c7156f6b-e4b6-4fb0-9185-443de0df52d4

Trump: Justice Department Planted Spy In 2016 Campaign

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video