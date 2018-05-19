Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue’s Risks For GOP

(AP) – The chaos among House Republicans this past week on immigration shows just how problematic and risky the issue is for the GOP.

That’s especially true for a party that badly needs unity heading into the elections in November that will decide control of Congress.

Party leaders thought they’d found a way to make their warring conservative and moderate wings happy on an issue that’s divided them for years. Each side would be allowed a vote on an immigration bill they prefer.

But all that blew up as conservatives rebelled. Now, the path ahead is uncertain.

Such internal bickering is the opposite of what the GOP needs this campaign season. Democrats have a solid chance of gaining the 23 House seats they’d need to win a majority.