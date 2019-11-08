Republican Leader Puts Jordan On House Intel Committee

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with other Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

One of President Trump’s most aggressive defenders is being added to the House Intelligence Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is adding Ohio Republican Jim Jordan to the panel, which is leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Arkansas Republican Rick Crawford is being temporarily bumped from the committee.

A statement from McCarthy argued that the intel panel has become the “partisan impeachment committee.” He said Jordan has been “on the front lines in the fight for fairness and truth.”