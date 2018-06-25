Home NATIONAL Republican: Migrant Kids ‘happy’ In Center
NATIONAL
U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo
(AP) – A Republican congressman says unaccompanied migrant children housed at a Catholic Charities facility in South Florida are being treated “exceptionally well” and are “happy.”  U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo toured Catholic Charities Boystown south of Miami Monday morning.  He says some children were in classrooms and others were on a field trip to an aquarium.  Curbelo says the “children were smiling, they were happy.”

Curbelo says he opposed President Donald Trump’s policy of separating migrant children from family members detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. But he says the facility is doing a good job caring for 22 children.

Trump signed an executive order last week ending the policy, but many children remain separated.  Curbelo says he will work to find a permanent workable immigration policy.

