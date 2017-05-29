Home TEXAS Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense
Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense
TEXAS
0

Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense

0
0
Rep. Matt Rinaldi
now viewing

Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense

MEXICO VIGILANTES
now playing

Mexican Authorities Says They Sympathize With Vigilantes

aerial+drone
now playing

Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

TEST SCHOOL EXAM
now playing

Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students

apple%20on%20top%20of%20school%20books_102112_3158477_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision

CONFEDERATE FLAG
now playing

Old South Monument Backers Embrace "Confederate Catechism"

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Accused Shooter Faces Capital Murder Charge

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas' Immigration Crackdown

Congress Russia Sanctions
now playing

Putin Visits New Orthodox Church In Paris

sexual assault
now playing

Edinburg Teacher Jailed On Sex Assault Charge Involving Student

(AP) – A Republican Texas state lawmaker accused of threatening gun violence during an immigration protest on the House floor says his life was threatened, not the other way around.  Rep. Matt Rinaldi of Irving said in a statement on Facebook that he “called ICE on several illegal immigrants” Monday based on signs protesters were waving reading, “I am illegal and here to stay.”

Rinaldi says his Democratic colleagues were encouraging protesters “to disobey law enforcement” and that when he mentioned calling federal authorities he was “physically assaulted” by one Democrat.  Rinaldi says another Democrat claimed he would “get” him on his way to his car.  Rinaldi says he responded saying he “would shoot him” in self-defense. He added that he is currently under state trooper protection.

Related posts:

  1. Opponents Of Texas Immigration Disrupt Legislative Session
  2. Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision
  3. Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas’ Immigration Crackdown
  4. Trump’s Immigration Views Cast Shadow On Virginia Race
Related Posts
aerial+drone

Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

jsalinas 0
TEST SCHOOL EXAM

Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students

jsalinas 0
apple%20on%20top%20of%20school%20books_102112_3158477_ver1_0_640_360

Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video