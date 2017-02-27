Home NATIONAL Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns
Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns
Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns

(AP) — House Republicans have blocked an attempt by Democrats to force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns to Congress.  Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey said Monday that Congress has a responsibility to hold the executive branch “to the highest standard of transparency to ensure the public interest is placed first.”  Pascrell and other Democrats said the tax returns also would help lawmakers and the public determine whether Trump has any investments in Russia.

Trump has said he has no investments in Russia, and Democrats acknowledged they have no evidence otherwise. They said that is one reason they want to obtain access to Trump’s returns.  The Republican-controlled House on Monday approved Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s motion to postpone indefinitely Pascrell’s proposal. The vote was 229 to 185.

