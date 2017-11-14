Republicans Continue Abandoning Moore After New Accusations

(AP) – Roy Moore’s support from his fellow Republicans is hemorrhaging. And a second woman has accused the Alabaman of groping her when she was a teenager in the late 1970s.

They were the latest blows to Moore’s effort to win an open Senate seat that suddenly seems up for grabs.

Moore denied the newest allegations and said he doesn’t know his accuser.

But in New York, a tearful Beverly Young Nelson detailed an attack she says occurred when she was 16 years old and he locked her in a car.

Last week, The Washington Post reported other alleged incidents decades ago.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he believes Moore’s accusers and wants the former judge to end his candidacy. Moore says McConnell should leave his post because he’s disappointed conservatives.