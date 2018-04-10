Republicans Feeling Pretty Good About Kavanaugh Confirmation

Senate Republicans are feeling pretty confident about confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Talking with reporters today, Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley said he expects Kavanaugh to be confirmed on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there’s nothing Republicans could have done that would have satisfied Democrats. He argued that Democrats were “dug in” from the start in opposing Kavanaugh. Texas Republican John Cornyn said Dems have not been searching for the truth, they’ve been on a “search-and-destroy” mission.