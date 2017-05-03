Republicans In Maine, Utah Want Trump To Undo Monuments

(AP) – Republican leaders in Maine and Utah are asking President Donald Trump to step into uncharted territory and rescind national monument designations made by his predecessor.

But it appears that Trump has limited options.

The Antiquities Act of 1906 doesn’t give the president power to undo a designation, and no president has ever taken such a step. But that isn’t stopping Trump from reviewing decisions by President Barack Obama to set aside land for national monuments.

In Maine, the former president created the Katahdin (kuh-TAH’-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument on 87,500 acres of donated forestland. In Utah, he created Bears Ears National Monument on 1.3 million acres that includes tens of thousands of archaeological sites, including ancient cliff dwellings.