Republicans Nominate Trump To Take On Biden In The Fall

(AP) – The Republican Party has formally nominated President Donald Trump for another term.
Monday’s state-by-state voting was one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump made an unscheduled stop to accept the nomination and delivered a speech in which he questioned the integrity of the election, again taking issue with mail-in voting, which experts say has proven remarkably safe.
The convention will now move to Washington for prime-time programming that will be a crucial moment for Trump, who is trailing in national and battleground state polls to try to turn the race around.