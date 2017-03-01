Home NATIONAL Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama’s Policies
Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama’s Policies
NATIONAL
0

Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama’s Policies

0
0
new_congress_things_to_know_51677
now viewing

Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama’s Policies

161231191413-02-istanbul-nightclub-attack-0101-exlarge-tease
now playing

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

1483431479121
now playing

German Interior Minister Proposes Domestic Security Shakeup

stream_img
now playing

Alleged Istanbul Attacker Takes 'Selfie'

aurora-colo-police-department-david-puckett-1
now playing

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year's Eve

DWI ARRESTED DRINKING AND DRIVING SMALL GEN-3
now playing

Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving

fatal-crash
now playing

Donna Man Killed In New Year's Day Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Edcouch Man Shot To Death On New Year's Day

United-Airlines-2-jpg
now playing

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

FATAL FIRE
now playing

Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

(AP) – An aggressive campaign by Republicans to dismantle eight years of President Barack Obama’s Democratic policies is ready for launch.

Members of the 115th Congress will be sworn in at noon today, setting off the GOP’s pursuit of a conservative agenda.

One of the most immediate targets is Obama’s health care law. Republicans have long sought to gut the statute and have blamed the law as a primary cause for a lackluster economic recovery.

But decades-old programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, also will be in the crosshairs as Republicans aim to shrink both the size of the federal budget and the bureaucracy in Washington.

Democrats will try to block the GOP’s agenda by swaying public opinion and using the power they have in the Senate to filibuster legislation.

Related posts:

  1. Rose Parade Proceeds Safely Under Tight Security
  2. Back In Washington, Obama Looks Ahead To Final Days In Office
  3. Illinois Law Enlists Hairstylists To Prevent Domestic Abuse
  4. Texas Judge Halts Federal Transgender Health Protections
Related Posts
aurora-colo-police-department-david-puckett-1

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year’s Eve

jsalinas 0
United-Airlines-2-jpg

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

jsalinas 0
EARTHQUAKE

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video