Republicans Quickly Rebuff Trump After His Vote Delay Idea

File photo: President Donald Trump AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – Republican officials in the states and on Capitol Hill are condemning President Donald Trump’s suggestion about postponing the Nov/ember election. And those officials are trying to bat away questions that their own party leader has now raised about the legitimacy of that upcoming vote.

Top Republicans in Congress quickly rebuffed Trump’s suggestion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the election date is set in stone. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says the election “should go forward” as planned. And in the states, Republican leaders emphasize that officials are doing all they can to ensure voting systems are secure and reliable.

