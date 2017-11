(Washington, DC) — House Republicans are touting their recently released tax plan. On the hill Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said the tax cuts are meant to benefit the middle class. He said the bill will eliminate loopholes and simplify the federal tax code.

Republicans said a middle-income family of four would get a tax cut of nearly 12-hundred dollars per-year. Texas Republican Kevin Brady said the corporate tax rate would drop from 35-to-20 percent.