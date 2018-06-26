Home NATIONAL Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism
Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism
Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism

TRAVEL BAN
Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism

(AP) – Key Republicans are welcoming the Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump’s travel ban on visitors from mostly Muslim countries. They say it will help stop terrorism.

The third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, calls it a “huge victory” for Trump’s plan to strengthen national security “by keeping terrorists out of America.”  Scalise says the ruling shows it’s squarely within the president’s authority “despite false claims in the media and from the left.”

Another top Republican, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a Trump ally, said the court rightly upheld what he called a “common-sense” practice of allowing Congress to delegate authority to the president. He said the president can regulate entry of people to the U.S., “particularly from war-torn countries or well-known state sponsors of terrorism.”

