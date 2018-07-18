Home WORLD Rescuers Find 6 Bodies After 2 Building Collapse In India
Rescuers Find 6 Bodies After 2 Building Collapse In India
WORLD
0

Rescuers Find 6 Bodies After 2 Building Collapse In India

0
0
INDIA COLLAPSE
now viewing

Rescuers Find 6 Bodies After 2 Building Collapse In India

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Says 'no,' Russia Not Still Targeting US

raised medians generic
now playing

Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns

FRANCE-MEDECINE-HEALTH-SCIENCE
now playing

Texas Woman Approaches City Council Dressed As Cockroach

911 calls detail aftermath of deadly New Mexico bus crash
now playing

911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
now playing

Mexico President-Elect Gives "blank check" For Peace

AIR FORCE ONE
now playing

Trump: New Air Force One To Get Red, White And Blue Makeover

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says Europe Trip 'tremendous success'

Maria Butina
now playing

Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency

Thailand Cave
now playing

Thai Youth Soccer Team Meets With The Media

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now playing

Texas Group Says 2 Kids Reunited With Families Had Rash

(AP) – Rescuers found six bodies and were digging through a mound of rubble after the collapse of two multi-story buildings east of New Delhi, police said Wednesday.  Another four to five people may be trapped under the debris, police officer Akhilesh Tripathi said.  Rescuers had not pulled any survivors from the rubble 24 hours after the clearing operation started.

A six-story building under construction collapsed onto an adjacent four-story apartment building Tuesday night in the Greater Noida area. The second building, ready for move-in, collapsed under the impact of the first building.  More than 100 rescuers with cranes, sledgehammers and chain saws were working to remove the debris in Shahberi village, nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of New Delhi.

The owner of the building under construction and his two associates have been arrested and will face charges of culpable homicide, the Press Trust of India news agency said. The cause of the building collapse was not immediately known.  Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said at least 12 workers were in the building under construction at the time of collapse. Only one family had moved a couple of days ago into the apartment building which was otherwise unoccupied.  The clearing work is expected to end by Friday.

Building collapses are common in India during June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.   A collapse in 2013 killed at least 72 people in Mumbai.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Waives Building Permits And Fees To Expedite Flood Recovery
Related Posts
President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexico President-Elect Gives “blank check” For Peace

jsalinas 0
Thailand Cave

Thai Youth Soccer Team Meets With The Media

jsalinas 0
cambridge_analytica

UK Investigators Probe Russian Access To Facebook Data

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video