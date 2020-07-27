Rescues, Recovery Underway Following Destructive Hurricane Hanna

The Rio Grande Valley is beginning the recovery from Hurricane Hanna which, as forecast, dumped anywhere from 8 to 14 inches of rain across the entire Valley, with some areas being inundated with up to 18 inches. The Category One storm made an initial landfall at around 5 p.m.Saturday on Padre Island about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, packing 90 mile an hour winds. It made a second landfall in Kenedy County a little more than an hour later. Hanna then moved southwest into Willacy County, and remained a hurricane for several hours before diminishing to a tropical storm just before lashing the urban areas of the Valley with more than 60 mile-an-hour wind gusts and life-threatening amounts of rain during the overnight hours before moving into Mexico Sunday morning. However, flash flood warnings remained in place all day Sunday as bands of heavy flooding rains continued to sweep through the Valley.

Wind damage appears to be most widespread in Willacy County and also in and around Edinburg, although there are downed power poles, trees, and fences, shingles blown off homes, and structure damage in many other areas across the Valley. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down near the Brownsville airport. Numerous roadways and streets throughout the Valley remain closed due to debris or high water. Local and state rescue crews made dozens of high-water vehicle rescues Saturday night, and have evacuated hundreds of people from their flooded homes. There have been no reports of any storm-related fatalities or major injuries. At the peak of the storm, close to 275,000 customers lost power, and more than 50,000 are still waiting for their electricity to be restored.