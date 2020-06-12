CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONALNATIONAL

Researchers Ask If Survivor Plasma Could Prevent Coronavirus

By 32 views
0
In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

(AP) – Scientists are beginning a new study to tell if the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors might help prevent infection in the first place. Doctors already are using survivor plasma as a treatment for many hospitalized patients, even as research still is underway to tell if it really works. The plasma harbors virus-fighting antibodies. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are testing if giving that immune system boost to people newly exposed but not yet sick — like health workers or nursing home residents — could help stave off illness.

Aid Groups ‘Alarmed’ By Little US Coronavirus Assistance

Previous article

Tokyo Olympic Head Says 80% Of Facilities Lined Up For 2021

Next article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS