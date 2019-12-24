Residents Of NW Syria Flee New Government Offensive

(AP) – Syrian government forces are pressing ahead with a new military assault on the country’s last rebel stronghold. The offensive has triggered a mass exodus of civilians fleeing to safer areas near the Turkish border in recent weeks.

Under the cover of airstrikes and heavy shelling Monday, Syrian troops pushed deeper into the northwestern province of Idlib. The stronghold is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. It’s also home to 3 million civilians and the U.N. has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe as residents flee the fighting.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called late Monday for an immediate halt to the hostilities.