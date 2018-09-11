Home NATIONAL Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border
Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border
NATIONAL
Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border

MILITARY ALONG THE BORDER
Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border

(AP) – Residents of border communities along the Southwest are protesting the presence of the military at the border, saying it is a political move not based on an actual need.

In Arizona, a group of residents from Arivaca, Ajo and the Tohono O’odham Nation drove a couple of hours north to Phoenix for a news conference where they denounced the military’s presence in their communities.

In El Paso, Texas, activists are planning a rally this weekend to also protest the decision, and the mayor of Laredo, also in Texas, denounced the move, saying it would harm morale and hurt the region’s economy.

President Donald Trump has deployed over 5,600 troops to the border in response to a caravan of Central American migrants who are headed for the U.S. The caravan is composed of many families with children.

