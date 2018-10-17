Home NATIONAL Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach
NATIONAL
0

0
0
HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
(AP) – Residents of hard-hit Mexico Beach are returning home for the first time since Hurricane Michael to see homes devastated by wind and water and pieces of their lives scattered across the Florida sand.

Nancy Register sobbed uncontrollably Wednesday after finding no trace of the large camper where she’d lived with her husband Taylor. She was particularly distraught over the loss of a black-and-white photo of her mother, who died of cancer.  Husband Taylor Register found little but a stool and a keepsake rock that was given to him by a friend 40 years ago.

Residents who rode out the storm at home have been in Mexico Beach since Michael hit, but authorities told others to stay away for a week after the storm.

