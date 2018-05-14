Home LOCAL Residents Urged To Weigh In On Updates To South Padre Island’s Future Growth Plan
South Padre Island city officials are turning to its residents for help as it works to update its long-term growth plan. For the first time in 10 years, officials are revising the Island’s comprehensive plan for the future, and are urging residents to submit their ideas.

The plan deals with issues related to land use, drainage, economic development, transportation, and tourism. Island Mayor Dennis Stahl tells the Brownsville Herald that the growth of social media will play a big role in how the comprehensive plan is revised.

Residents wanting to weigh in can go online at ‘the-island-way-dot-my-spi-dot-com’. Also, a public meeting has been scheduled for June 19th.

