Hidalgo County is taking time today to reach out to victims of sexual assault. The District Attorney’s Office is hosting a Sexual Assault Awareness Fair – laying out all the local services that are available to help sexual assault victims through the coping process. Representatives from 13 different organizations have set up booths on the county Courthouse lawn to share their knowledge and resources. The event is part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is going on through 1 p.m.

No related posts.