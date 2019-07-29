Restaurant Apologizes For Asking Armed Police Officer To Leave

A San Antonio restaurant is apologizing for asking a police officer to leave because he was armed. The Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse downtown asked the San Antonio officer to leave Saturday night because he was wearing his gun.

The head of the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association points out that the restaurant’s action is in violation of state law, which says police officers are allowed to be armed in restaurants, hotels, and other public places. He says he hopes the restaurant gives its employees some training in the matter.

Photo credit to KSAT News San Antonio