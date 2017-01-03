Restaurant Tells American Legion Officers To Remove Vests

(AP) – American Legion officers say they weren’t permitted to wear their affiliated vests at a Dave & Buster’s in Michigan because they showed evidence of gang affiliation. Victor Murdock and Adrienne Brown of the American Legion Riders Post 179 out of Grandville say they were told they couldn’t wear their vests inside the Kentwood restaurant. The vests have patches of the American flag, the Prisoner of War flag and a bald eagle.

Company spokeswoman April Spearman said in a statement that the group was asked to remove the jackets or turn them inside out because the business’ dress code prohibits evidence of gang affiliation.Murdock says he doesn’t see how the policy would apply to American Legion affiliates. Spearman said the Texas-based company can’t allow motorcycle jackets with rockers or patches for consistencies sake. She apologized on behalf of the company.