Restaurants In Texas Move To 75-Percent Capacity Today

FILE - In this May 18, 2020 file photo, customers dine inside at the Hot Spot Diner in Wiscasset, Maine. Governor Janet Mills is now allowing restaurants in 12 of the state's 16 counties to have dine-in customers. As of this week, 32 states have allowed dining rooms to open at least partially. And restaurant executives say customers are curious and eager to eat out.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Restaurants can expand their capacity level to 75-percent as of today, if they can figure how to do it. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the 75-percent limit applies to dine-in service, with no limits on outdoor dining. But the state’s social distancing guidelines say tables have to be six-feet apart with no more than ten people at each table, along with other health protocols. A representative of the Texas Restaurant Association says it’ll be tough for restaurants to observe these rules and still reach 75-percent capacity.