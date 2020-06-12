Restaurants In Texas Move To 75-Percent Capacity Today

Restaurants can expand their capacity level to 75-percent as of today, if they can figure how to do it. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the 75-percent limit applies to dine-in service, with no limits on outdoor dining. But the state’s social distancing guidelines say tables have to be six-feet apart with no more than ten people at each table, along with other health protocols. A representative of the Texas Restaurant Association says it’ll be tough for restaurants to observe these rules and still reach 75-percent capacity.