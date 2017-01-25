Home NATIONAL Restaurants: The Next Front For The Immigration Debate?
Restaurants: The Next Front For The Immigration Debate?
NATIONAL
0

Restaurants: The Next Front For The Immigration Debate?

0
0
920×920 (4)
now viewing

Restaurants: The Next Front For The Immigration Debate?

3bc39b833df1dd7090b25724822b0dd2-690×450
now playing

Knights Of Malta Head Resigns Amid Spat With Pope Francis

170124121012-cnns-fred-pleitgen-sits-down-with-iran-deputy-oil-minister-amir-hossein-zamaninia-00000120-exlarge-tease
now playing

Philippine Officials Say Filipina Executed In Kuwait

image (5)
now playing

Avalanche Rescue Continues As Crews Mourn Colleagues

6f29ee69a1b54d11b4776e3dc5d3d1e4-1020×680
now playing

Congressional Republicans Gather In Philly To Plot Course

TrumpChicagoTweet_1485316724859_2646706_ver1.0
now playing

Trump Vows To 'Send In The Feds' To Help Chicago

gettyimages-632591544
now playing

Trump To Take Action On Immigration

AEP TEXAS
now playing

AEP Picks Site In San Benito For New Service Center

mcallen isd
now playing

McAllen Schools Superintendent Facing Formal Complaint

WILDFIRE GENERIC
now playing

Brooks County Wildfire Spreads To Ranchland

Janiece Longoria
now playing

Valley Native Named UT Regent

(AP) – The national debate over immigration policy could be coming to a diner near you.

Dozens of restaurants are seeking “sanctuary” status, a designation owners hope will help protect employees in an immigrant-heavy industry and tone down fiery rhetoric sparked by the presidential campaign.

First inspired by churches, the label is something cities and other public entities have sought to offer local protections to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, whether it’s barring police from asking citizens about immigration status or refusing to cooperate with federal agents.

Roughly 80 restaurants across the country have signed up, from down-home delis to upscale bistros.

The restaurants agree to anti-discrimination policies, display signs that pronounce their sanctuary status and receive know-your-rights training – what to do if there’s a workplace raid by immigration agents.

Related posts:

  1. New Mexico Bill Would Halt Enforcement Of Immigration Laws
  2. Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’
  3. Trump To Take Action On Immigration
  4. Knights Of Malta Head Resigns Amid Spat With Pope Francis
Related Posts
6f29ee69a1b54d11b4776e3dc5d3d1e4-1020×680

Congressional Republicans Gather In Philly To Plot Course

Zack Cantu 0
TrumpChicagoTweet_1485316724859_2646706_ver1.0

Trump Vows To ‘Send In The Feds’ To Help Chicago

Zack Cantu 0
gettyimages-632591544

Trump To Take Action On Immigration

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video