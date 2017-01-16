Home LOCAL Restoration Project Nearly Complete For Iconic Port Isabel Lighthouse
Restoration Project Nearly Complete For Iconic Port Isabel Lighthouse
Restoration Project Nearly Complete For Iconic Port Isabel Lighthouse

PORT ISABEL LIGHTHOUSE
Restoration Project Nearly Complete For Iconic Port Isabel Lighthouse

The historic lighthouse in Port Isabel will soon re-open with a shiny new look. The 164-year-old structure has been undergoing a major makeover since October, and the restoration project is scheduled to be completed in about a month.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is doing the renovation work, which includes refinishing the exterior of the lighthouse and sprucing up the inside. It’s the first refurbishing of the popular tourist attraction since 2000, when the 72-foot tall lighthouse was fully restored to its original 1853 appearance, and became the anchor to Port Isabel’s active town square.

