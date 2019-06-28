Restored Mission Control Comes Alive 50 Years After Apollo

This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the Mission Operations Control Room (MOCR) in the Mission Control Center (MCC), Building 30, during the Apollo 11 lunar extravehicular activity (EVA). The television monitor shows astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. on the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)

This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the Mission Operations Control Room (MOCR) in the Mission Control Center (MCC), Building 30, during the Apollo 11 lunar extravehicular activity (EVA). The television monitor shows astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. on the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)

NASA’s Mission Control from the Apollo days has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago. The control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s.

Friday’s grand opening culminates years of work and millions in donations. It opens to the public on Monday, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The 1969 Mission Control has been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper, glass ashtrays and retro coffee cups.