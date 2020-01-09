LOCALTRENDING

Restrictions Removed Against Company Building Privately-Funded Border Wall In Mission

The restrictions are off of a privately-funded border wall project south of Mission. McAllen federal judge Randy Crane Thursday declined to issue an injunction that would have stopped construction on a privately-built segment of border wall near the banks of the Rio Grande.

Crane said the U.S. Boundary and Water Commission provided insufficient evidence the 3-1/2 mile, 18-foot tall wall would violate a U.S.-Mexico boundary treaty. The IBWC argued that the wall being built so close to the Rio Grande could impact the flow of the river and worsen flooding on both sides of the border.

The company building the wall, North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, says it will likely resume construction this weekend. The wall is going up on land owned by Neuhaus and Sons.

