Results Of Gang Roundup Released

A recent anti-gang crackdown in the Upper Valley rounded up more than a dozen gang members. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the 2-day multi-agency operation last month resulted in the arrests of 15 gang members on numerous outstanding charges. Another 7 people were arrested on other charges including drug possession.

Sheriff’s officials say the roundup, which started December 17th, was conducted in collaboration with the McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr, and Alamo police departments, along with the Department of Public Safety and the Border Patrol.