Results Of UT-RGV Sex Assault And Misconduct Survey Revealed
Results Of UT-RGV Sex Assault And Misconduct Survey Revealed
Results Of UT-RGV Sex Assault And Misconduct Survey Revealed

Results Of UT-RGV Sex Assault And Misconduct Survey Revealed

Five percent of the students enrolled at UT-Rio Grande Valley have been raped. That’s according to a first-of-its-kind in-depth study of the prevalence of sexual assault and sexual misconduct on campus. System-wide, 15 percent of all UT students reported being raped. Other findings of the survey among UT-RGV students also found 9 percent experienced unwanted sexual touching, 16 percent said they’ve been sexually harassed by other students, and 11 percent said they’ve been stalked.

The survey, conducted during the fall of 2015 and the spring of 2016, is part of a $1.7 million UT System-wide study aimed at understanding and addressing sexual abuse and assault on campus. University officials will use the results to put programs in place to make UT campuses safer.

