Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas have declined an average 2 cents this week to settle at $2.09 per gallon. AAA Texas on Thursday reported nationwide prices at the pump are down a penny this week to reach an average $2.28 per gallon.

The association survey found that San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.03 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso have the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.18 per gallon. AAA experts say increased U.S. crude oil production and lower driving demand have kept downward pressure on the national average price at the pump.