Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Hold At $2.09 Per Gallon
ramon garcia
(AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas held steady this week at an average $2.09 per gallon.  AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump declined 2 cents this week to settle at an average $2.26 per gallon.  The association survey found El Paso has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.16 per gallon.

Drivers in San Antonio have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.01 per gallon.  AAA experts say pump prices have faced pressure due to cuts in global oil production. Increased U.S. production and low demand has led to a leveling out of prices over the last couple of weeks.

