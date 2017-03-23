Home TEXAS Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week
Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week
TEXAS
0

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week

0
0
GAS PRICES
now viewing

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week

Healthcare_reform
now playing

House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote

BIBLE IN COURT PRAYER IN COURT
now playing

Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains

33-year-old Sarah Shibley and 39-year-old Gary Collins
now playing

Parents Accused Of Leaving Infant In Parking Lot

RICK PERRY
now playing

Perry Blasts Election Of 1st Gay Texas A&M Student President

SCHOOL VOUCHER
now playing

Major School Voucher Bill Approved To Full Texas Senate

41-year-old Rhonda Kemp Shoffner, of Middletown
now playing

Cops: Mom Beat, Choked Girl Over Incorrect Bible Verses

football stadium generic
now playing

Arkansas To Reconsider Letting Guns In Stadiums, Arenas

Neil Gorsuch
now playing

UPDATE: Father Of Autistic Boy Urges Defeat Of Gorsuch

CHUCK SCHUMER
now playing

Schumer Opposes Gorsuch

TRUMP WIRETAPPING ALLEGATIONS
now playing

GOP Groups Fundraise Off Wiretap Comments

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas rose 2 cents this week to reach an average $2.11 per gallon.   AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump held steady at an average $2.29 per gallon.

The association survey found that drivers in Dallas face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.17 per gallon. The lowest retail gasoline price in Texas this week was an average $2.03 per gallon in Texarkana and San Antonio.

AAA experts say gasoline prices remained stable to flat over the past week with averages in most states moving by a penny or two.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Senate OKs Plan That May Phase Out Key Business Tax
  2. Texas Senate OKs Plan To Slow Local Property Tax Increases
  3. Applications For US Jobless Aid Rise To Still-Low 258,000
  4. Texas House Speaker Blasts Senate Budget’s Accounting Trick
Related Posts
BIBLE IN COURT PRAYER IN COURT

Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains

jsalinas 0
33-year-old Sarah Shibley and 39-year-old Gary Collins

Parents Accused Of Leaving Infant In Parking Lot

jsalinas 0
RICK PERRY

Perry Blasts Election Of 1st Gay Texas A&M Student President

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video