Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Down 2 Cents

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country declined 2 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide average price at the pump was $2.15 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices settled at an average $2.34 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.06 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the state’s highest gasoline prices at an average $2.20 per gallon.

AAA experts say drivers will likely see higher gasoline prices amid continuing strong production levels and seasonal demand. An association statement says gasoline demand remains strong into the end of summer, with various parts of the U.S. expecting a tourism increase in preparation for Monday’s solar eclipse.