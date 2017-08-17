Home TEXAS Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Down 2 Cents
Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Down 2 Cents
TEXAS
0

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Down 2 Cents

0
0
GAS PRICES
now viewing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Down 2 Cents

police badge generic
now playing

Texas Police Chiefs Start Adapting To 'sanctuary cities' Law

0284ae7895824c56ad1ae59795ce5930
now playing

Spanish Official Says 2 Arrests Made In Attack

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Video Threatens Mexico Columnist Who Covers Organized Crime

donald trump
now playing

Chief Strategist Contradicts Trump On North Korea

courtgavel
now playing

Panama Unit Convict Walks Out Of Prison

Judge_gavel
now playing

Judge Returns 10 Children To Parents Pending Welfare Probe

Charneshia Corley
now playing

Video Shows Texas Deputy Removing Woman's Pants For Search

AB QUINTANILLA SELENA BROTHER
now playing

Brother Of Slain Tejano Star Selena Jailed For Child Support

POWERBALL JACKPOT
now playing

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $510 Million, 8th Largest

Pauline Hanson
now playing

Anti-Muslim Australian Senator Wears Burqa In Parliament

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country declined 2 cents per gallon this week.  AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide average price at the pump was $2.15 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices settled at an average $2.34 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.06 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the state’s highest gasoline prices at an average $2.20 per gallon.

AAA experts say drivers will likely see higher gasoline prices amid continuing strong production levels and seasonal demand. An association statement says gasoline demand remains strong into the end of summer, with various parts of the U.S. expecting a tourism increase in preparation for Monday’s solar eclipse.

Related posts:

  1. US Weekly Requests For Jobless Aid Down 12,000 To 232,000
  2. Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate
  3. 20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas
  4. 95-Plus Percent Of Texas School Districts Meet Standards
Related Posts
police badge generic

Texas Police Chiefs Start Adapting To ‘sanctuary cities’ Law

jsalinas 0
Judge_gavel

Judge Returns 10 Children To Parents Pending Welfare Probe

jsalinas 0
Charneshia Corley

Video Shows Texas Deputy Removing Woman’s Pants For Search

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video