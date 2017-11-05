Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Decline 3 Cents

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country have declined an average 3 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.18 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.34 per gallon this week.

The association survey found that Amarillo and Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline statewide this week at an average $2.08 per gallon. El Paso and Galveston have the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.24 per gallon.

AAA officials attribute the decline in retail gasoline prices to an unseasonable oversupply in the U.S. market, record high refinery production rates, moderate demand and a recent drop in crude oil prices.