Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas have slipped a penny to settle at an average $2.03 per gallon.  AAA Texas on Thursday reported that compares to the nationwide price at the pump of $2.24, which held steady from last week. Association experts say U.S. gas prices during the July Fourth holiday travel period were the cheapest since 2005.

The AAA survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $1.93 per gallon. Drivers in Galveston face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.06 per gallon.  Association officials say tepid demand and increased gasoline and crude output continue to put downward pressure on retail gasoline prices.

