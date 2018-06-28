Home TEXAS Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon
Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon
TEXAS
0

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon

0
0
GAS PRICES
now viewing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon

immigrant children-1
now playing

Report: State Green Lights Immigrant Kids Shelters Overcapacity Condition

<> on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
now playing

Defense Department Asked To House Migrant Families

boca chica beach
now playing

Health Alert Issued For Boca Chica Beach

prison%20inmate%20jail_1463448322463_4366611_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

PSJA Educator Jailed In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Student

GDP graphic_1530191238338.jpg_47029031_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

US GDP Revised Down To 2 Percent Rate In Q1

toys-r-us-closing-source-diskingdom-e1522427339734
now playing

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us Closing Its Last Stores

Supreme Court in Washington
now playing

Court's Ruling Hits Teachers Unions, But How Hard Is Unclear

download (22)
now playing

Moscow: Top US, Russian Diplomats To Meet Before Summit

800 (12)
now playing

Syrian Refugees Living In Lebanon Start Returning To Syria

qDCzp-1530172851-112779-blog-amazon van
now playing

Move Over UPS Truck: Amazon Delivery Vans To Hit The Street

(AP) – Average retail gasoline prices both in Texas and across the country have declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported that the average price at the pump statewide was $2.65 per gallon, down from $2.69 a week ago.

The price nationally dipped 2 cents to settle this week at $2.85 a gallon.

AAA says drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least in Texas for gas, at an average of $2.48 a gallon. Motorists in Midland are paying the most at $3.08.

Gas prices have been gradually declining since Memorial Day but market analysts say increased demand during the Fourth of July holiday could cause prices to tick upward.

AAA Texas says 2.9 million Texas residents will drive to their destination during next week’s holiday period.

Related posts:

  1. Emergency Repair Grants Available For Some Flood Victims
  2. Emergency Repair Grants Available For McAllen Flood Victims
  3. California Pot Shops Slash Prices Ahead Of New Testing Rules
  4. Officials: 15 Were Hurt In Deadly Texas Hospital Explosion
Related Posts
immigrant children-1

Report: State Green Lights Immigrant Kids Shelters Overcapacity Condition

jsalinas 0
GATESVILLE HOSPITAL EXPLOSION

Officials: 15 Were Hurt In Deadly Texas Hospital Explosion

jsalinas 0
Irsan Trial 0626

Murder Suspect: Daughter Wanted To Poison Him With Anthrax

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video