Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop By Average Of 2 Cents

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas have dropped by 2 cents while the national average price remains unchanged. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide fell to $2.08 per gallon.

Nationwide gasoline prices remained at $2.28 per gallon. The association survey of metro regions in Texas found that drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.13 per gallon, while motorists in Corpus Christi and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.02.

AAA experts say prices continue to remain flat due to low driving demand and an oversupplied market as a result of increased U.S. production. Gasoline prices are expected to increase with the arrival of spring as more people take to the road and drive up demand.