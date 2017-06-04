Home TEXAS Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Jump To $2.19 Per Gallon
Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Jump To $2.19 Per Gallon
(AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas jumped this week by nearly a dime to an average of $2.19 per gallon.  AAA Texas on Thursday reported that the average price for a gallon of unleaded is up from $2.11 recorded last week.

The association says the nationwide average price is $2.37, which is up 7 cents from last week.  Of the major metro areas in Texas, drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.10 per gallon while motorists in Dallas are paying the most at $2.25.  AAA says the recent severe weather across much of the U.S. and unplanned maintenance at refineries have combined to drive up prices this week.

