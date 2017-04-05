Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Decline 3 Cents

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the rest of the country declined an average 3 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide average price at the pump was $2.21 per gallon. Gasoline prices nationwide averaged $2.37 per gallon. The association survey found Amarillo and Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.10 per gallon. Drivers in Galveston face the most expensive gasoline in Texas at an average $2.28 per gallon.

AAA experts say the U.S. a year ago had higher consumer demand for gasoline and prices were increasing. Authorities say drivers currently are not seeing substantial price increases due to increased gasoline inventories and low demand, prior to the summer travel period.