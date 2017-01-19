Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down This Week

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and nationwide have declined this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide average price at the pump slipped a penny to settle at $2.15 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the U.S. declined 3 cents to reach an average $2.33 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline this week in Texas at an average $2.08 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices at an average $2.21 per gallon. Association experts say the slight decrease in gasoline prices can be attributed adequate supply and less demand in January, with colder weather and fewer road trips following the holidays.