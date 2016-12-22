Home LOCAL Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents
Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents
LOCAL
TEXAS
0

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents

0
0
GAS PRICES
now viewing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

aleppo
now playing

Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

drain-the-swamp
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using 'drain the swamp' Mantra

electoral-vote-versus-popular-vote
now playing

Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million

trump
now playing

Trump Calls For Expanded Nuclear Arsenal

GAVEL LAW LEGAL
now playing

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney's DWI Dismissal

richard-spencer-1
now playing

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

child-abuse
now playing

Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor's Shakeup

berlin-german-truck-attack
now playing

San Benito Native Injured In Berlin Truck Attack

republican-lt-gov-dan-patrick
now playing

Texas Lieutenant Governor Praises North Carolina LGBT Law

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of country rose an average 3 cents per gallon this week.   AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average statewide price at the pump was $2.06 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices reached an average $2.26 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $1.99 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the most expensive gasoline statewide at $2.10 per gallon.   AAA experts say prices continue to rise amid market expectations of tighter availability following OPEC’s announced plans to cut oil production in 2017.

Association officials predict more than 8.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period that begins Friday and runs through Jan. 2.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Gives Planned Parenthood Notice Of Medicaid Ouster
  2. Judge OKs Lawsuit Over Texas Removing Mock Nativity Scene
  3. Texas Leads U.S. In Population Growth
  4. Valley Sees Mixed Unemployment Numbers In November
Related Posts
41930400-police-lights-jpg

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

jsalinas 0
GAVEL LAW LEGAL

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney’s DWI Dismissal

jsalinas 0
richard-spencer-1

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video