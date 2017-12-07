Home TEXAS Retired General Finalist To Lead Texas Alcohol Regulators
TEXAS
TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
(AP) – A Central Texas lawyer and retired Army general has been named the lone finalist to lead the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

A TABC statement Wednesday said Bentley Nettles was the commission’s pick for executive director.  Chairman Kevin Lilly says a meeting was held Tuesday to find a replacement for Sherry Cook, who resigned in April and then formally retired in May. Cook’s resignation came amid criticism over taxpayer-funded trips to Hawaii and San Diego.

The acting TABC director, Ed Swedberg, resigned Monday after barely a month on the job.  Nettles owns Nettles Law PLLC in Bryan. He served in the military and retired as a brigadier general, with tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Nettles was general counsel for the Army Element Joint Force Headquarters of the Texas Army National Guard.

