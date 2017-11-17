Home NATIONAL Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis
Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis
NATIONAL
0

Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

0
0
JESSE JACKSON
now viewing

Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October

police-badge-generic
now playing

No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting

DRUG BUST GENERIC-2
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

Greg Abbott
now playing

Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill 'inadequate'

DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS VA
now playing

VA's Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire

PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME BARCLAY FIRE
now playing

132 Residents In Senior Facility As Fire Began

Notorious Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Toto Riina dead at 87
now playing

Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina Dead At 87

Robert Mugabe
now playing

Zimbabwe Ruling Party Branches Want Mugabe Out

DONALD TRUMP AND MIKE PENCE
now playing

Trump Calls Democrats 'obstructionists' On Taxes

ROY MOORE
now playing

Moore Targets Female Accusers As Critics Decry Intimidation

(AP) – The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s been seeking outpatient care for two years for Parkinson’s disease and plans to “dedicate” himself to physical therapy.  In a Friday letter to supporters, the 76-year-old says family and friends noticed a change in him about three years ago and he could no longer ignore symptoms.  He says the diagnosis isn’t a sign to stop working but a “signal” to make “lifestyle changes” to slow progression of the chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

The civil rights icon also released a Northwestern Medicine letter saying he was diagnosed in 2015 and has sought outpatient care.  Jackson runs the Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He’s remained a strong voice in anti-discrimination efforts, including advocating for affordable housing, and been a fixture at protests nationwide.   Jackson declined further comment Friday.

No related posts.

Related Posts
DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS VA

VA’s Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire

jsalinas 0
PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME BARCLAY FIRE

132 Residents In Senior Facility As Fire Began

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND MIKE PENCE

Trump Calls Democrats ‘obstructionists’ On Taxes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video